‘I don’t feel like I should have this information.’ A Woman Found That A Papier-Mâché Pumpkin From Hobby Lobby Made From Sensitive Financial Documents
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess you never know what you’re gonna find inside of something that’s made out of papier-mâché.
And a woman named Clara got quite a surprise when her dog ripped open a papier-mâché pumpkin she bought from Hobby Lobby.
Clara said her dog got into the pumpkin when she was at work and was surprised to see what was printed on the paper inside the decoration.
Clara said, “Inside is the most random ****.”
She said that the papers had account numbers on them and that one of the documents used to make the pumpkin was a trial balance from a special education fund…with a debt of over $3 million.
She went on to say “I don’t feel like I should have this information.”
Viewers can see that the papers inside the pumpkin are from a May 2021 document and it looks like they come from a local government.
Clara ended her video by saying, “Hobby Lobby, what are you doing here?”
Let’s take a look at her video.
@cgillum8
Hobby lobby what are you doing?? #hobbylobby #pumpkin #papermache #records
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer thinks they know what’s going on here.
Another TikTok user wants to see what they get surprised with there.
And this person said her and her dog and solving crimes, Scooby Doo-style!
Yeah, this is super weird.