‘I haven’t laughed so hard.’ A Six-Year-Old Gave Her Dad a Haircut And It Turned Out As Hilariously Bad As You’d Expect

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@caitlinsweeney61

Note to self: never let a child cut my hair…

EVER.

And you’re about to see the reason why!

A woman named Caitlin posted a video to TikTok that showed what can happen when you let a six-year-old cut a grown man’s hair.

Caitlin’s daughter Ava decided to cut her husband Tom’s hair over the bathtub and things didn’t go well.

Source: TikTok/@caitlinsweeney61

Viewers can hear Tom ask “where’s the guard?” but the damage was already done.

Oh, no!

Source: TikTok/@caitlinsweeney61

Tom laughed the incident off, but it’s clear that he’s gonna get some grief from his family and friends for a while because of his new look.

He might as well shave it all off and start over…poor guy…

Source: TikTok/@caitlinsweeney61

Let’s take a look at the video.

@caitlinsweeney61

When you let your six year old cut your hair 😵‍💫💇🏻‍♂️🤣

♬ original sound – caitsweeney

In a follow-up, Caitlin reveals that Tom ended up shaving the rest of his hair off so that it could grow back evenly.

It’s the pragmatic move to make, even if it’s not the most preferred.

Caitlin and Ava continue having a laugh over the debacle, though Tom tries his hardest to hide his exasperation.

@caitlinsweeney61

Replying to @Sam …and then the anger and frustration set in. Poor Tom Tom 💇🏻‍♂️ 😂

♬ original sound – caitsweeney

Here’s what folks had to say.

This one thought the mom’s laugh was hilarious.

Source: TikTok/@caitlinsweeney61

Another individual said this video needs to be preserved forever.

Source: TikTok/@caitlinsweeney61

And one TikTokker said that the dad took it like a champ.

Source: TikTok/@caitlinsweeney61

What a good sport!

The Sifter