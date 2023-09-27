‘I haven’t laughed so hard.’ A Six-Year-Old Gave Her Dad a Haircut And It Turned Out As Hilariously Bad As You’d Expect
by Matthew Gilligan
Note to self: never let a child cut my hair…
EVER.
And you’re about to see the reason why!
A woman named Caitlin posted a video to TikTok that showed what can happen when you let a six-year-old cut a grown man’s hair.
Caitlin’s daughter Ava decided to cut her husband Tom’s hair over the bathtub and things didn’t go well.
Viewers can hear Tom ask “where’s the guard?” but the damage was already done.
Oh, no!
Tom laughed the incident off, but it’s clear that he’s gonna get some grief from his family and friends for a while because of his new look.
He might as well shave it all off and start over…poor guy…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@caitlinsweeney61
When you let your six year old cut your hair 😵💫💇🏻♂️🤣
In a follow-up, Caitlin reveals that Tom ended up shaving the rest of his hair off so that it could grow back evenly.
It’s the pragmatic move to make, even if it’s not the most preferred.
Caitlin and Ava continue having a laugh over the debacle, though Tom tries his hardest to hide his exasperation.
@caitlinsweeney61
Replying to @Sam …and then the anger and frustration set in. Poor Tom Tom 💇🏻♂️ 😂
Here’s what folks had to say.
What a good sport!