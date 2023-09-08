‘I just want $8,000, nothing wrong with the car.’ A Person Found A Hole In The Bottom Of A Car They Were Thinking About Buying
by Matthew Gilligan
My older siblings have told me over and over again that my parents had a Ford Maverick in the late 1970s that had a hole in the floor, but I wasn’t around to see it.
Since then, I’ve always wondered if it was true or just an urban legend that a car would actually have a hole in the bottom of it…until now!
A TikTok video posted by a woman named Rachel showed a 2005 Ford Taurus that she was thinking about buying…and it had a hole in the floor!
The text overlay on the video reads, “I just want $8,000 nothing wrong with the car.”
You sure about that?
In the video’s caption, Rachel wrote, “I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP” and she told viewers in the comments that she did not end up buying the car.
Check out the video.
@racheldenae21
I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP 🤣🤣 #fyp #carsoftiktok #carshopping #seriously #checkeverything #momsoftiktok
