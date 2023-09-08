September 8, 2023 at 7:18 pm

‘I just want $8,000, nothing wrong with the car.’ A Person Found A Hole In The Bottom Of A Car They Were Thinking About Buying

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokCarHole I just want $8,000, nothing wrong with the car. A Person Found A Hole In The Bottom Of A Car They Were Thinking About Buying

My older siblings have told me over and over again that my parents had a Ford Maverick in the late 1970s that had a hole in the floor, but I wasn’t around to see it.

Since then, I’ve always wondered if it was true or just an urban legend that a car would actually have a hole in the bottom of it…until now!

A TikTok video posted by a woman named Rachel showed a 2005 Ford Taurus that she was thinking about buying…and it had a hole in the floor!

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.26.43 PM I just want $8,000, nothing wrong with the car. A Person Found A Hole In The Bottom Of A Car They Were Thinking About Buying

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay on the video reads, “I just want $8,000 nothing wrong with the car.”

You sure about that?

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.27.03 PM I just want $8,000, nothing wrong with the car. A Person Found A Hole In The Bottom Of A Car They Were Thinking About Buying

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video’s caption, Rachel wrote, “I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP” and she told viewers in the comments that she did not end up buying the car.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.27.23 PM I just want $8,000, nothing wrong with the car. A Person Found A Hole In The Bottom Of A Car They Were Thinking About Buying

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@racheldenae21

I CANNOT MAKE THIS UP 🤣🤣 #fyp #carsoftiktok #carshopping #seriously #checkeverything #momsoftiktok

♬ original sound – Rachel Ross

Now let’s see what people had to say about this.

This person learned a valuable lesson from this video.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.27.35 PM I just want $8,000, nothing wrong with the car. A Person Found A Hole In The Bottom Of A Car They Were Thinking About Buying

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another person made a good point…

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.27.56 PM I just want $8,000, nothing wrong with the car. A Person Found A Hole In The Bottom Of A Car They Were Thinking About Buying

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person thinks this car looks familiar…

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.28.09 PM I just want $8,000, nothing wrong with the car. A Person Found A Hole In The Bottom Of A Car They Were Thinking About Buying

Photo Credit: TikTok

How do people think they can get away with this stuff?

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter