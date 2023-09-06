‘I know I’ve got an annoying package here somewhere.’ Guy Shares A Hack For Opening Those Hard Clamshell Plastic Packages
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever struggled with an annoying package so much that your blood started to boil and you threw the package across the room in frustration?
Sure, you have!
We’ve all been there!
Well, you’re going to want to pay attention to this viral video from a TikTok creator who showed viewers how to open those pesky plastic clamshell packages that we’ve all struggled with.
In the video, he said, “You can squeeze these annoying packages to open them!”
The man sifted through items on a table and said, “I know I’ve got an annoying package here somewhere.”
He then proceeded to show viewers how to open an especially annoying package: a Master Lock in plastic.
And you might be surprised by how he managed to open it because he didn’t use any tools or even a pair of scissors.
Let’s take a look at the video.
I think we all felt that there was some sort of hack for this. Glad we know!