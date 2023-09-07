‘I literally got shamed from a credit card machine.’ A Woman Said That a Screen Read “Bad Tip” After She Didn’t Tip On A $10 Smoothie
Tipping is a hot topic on social media these days and people are divided about when and how much to tip various service workers.
And you and I both know that tipping options on touchscreens can make some people feel uncomfortable, depending on what they’re buying.
A woman got people talking on Twitter when she said that she was basically shamed by a credit card machine after she didn’t leave a tip after buying a smoothie.
She said the smoothie cost $10.51 and then explained what happened.
She said, “I’m like, oh in my head, I’m like, ‘Oh that’s an expensive smoothie.’ But it’s literally Long Island, like fine. Then she goes, ‘Do you wanna round up?’ I’m like, ‘No, how about you round down?’ I didn’t say that, so then I pay with my card, and I’m prompted to leave a tip, and it’s automatically highlighted at 20%, and in my head, I’m like, ‘I’m not tipping.’ Literally just grabbing my smoothie and leaving.”
She then said, “I do tip if I like sit at the establishment or, like, I’m actually using their thing.”
The woman continued, “But I’m literally paying … top dollar for this smoothie, so I click, ‘No tip.’ Then an alert comes up on the credit card machine all in caps, it says, ‘BAD TIP.’ When I tell you I stood there and waited for my smoothie, embarrassed. I literally got shamed from a credit card machine.”
I tend to agree. I don’t know why we have to tip so much in this country.
Businesses! Pay your staff more!