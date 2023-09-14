September 14, 2023 at 2:39 am

‘I’m scared.’ A Girl Pranked Two Pizza Places By Calling Them At The Same Time

by Matthew Gilligan

Now, this is a classic prank!

I remember seeing something similar to this on The Howard Stern Show before, but I gotta say that this young woman did a bang-up job!

Her name is Jenna and her TikTok video showed her calling two different pizza stores at the same time using two different phones…and hilarity ensued!

Jenna said, “I’m scared” as she waited for people at both pizza places to pick up their phones.

The two people picked up and greeted each other and a woman then said, “This is 10th street Pizza King, did you call the wrong number?”

Someone on the other phone replied, “Um, I haven’t called anybody, ma’am.”

The employees at the two stores went back and forth for a minute while Jenna tried not to laugh.

One of the people eventually hung up the phone on the other person.

I’d call that a successful prank call!

Let’s take a look at the video.

@jennajfoley

i love this prank #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #prank #prankcall

♬ original sound – jenna foley

And here’s another prank of someone else pulling a fast one on Pizza Hut and Papa John’s.

@machereford

Called Pizza Hut and Papa John’s at the same time… watch what happened 😂😭#fyp #foryourpage #prank #pizza #pizzahut #papajohns

♬ original sound – Mac Hereford

Check out what people had to say about this.

One person was impressed with this prank.

Another individual said she needs to be careful with this stuff.

And one TikTokker can’t get their pranks to work this well.

I’m still laughing…

