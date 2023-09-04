September 4, 2023 at 3:17 am

‘I wanna go back to girl dinner.’ “Boy Dinner” Is Now a Big Viral Hit on Social Media

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokBoyDinner I wanna go back to girl dinner. “Boy Dinner” Is Now a Big Viral Hit on Social Media

Girl dinner is all the rage these days and it’s a pretty simple concept: women share videos that feature their odd food pairings and people eat it all up on TikTok.

You never know what’s gonna get popular, do you?

Like this video:

@karmapilled man i wish i had professional editing software for these anyway here it is(alt: @karma (´◠ω◠`) ) also @Arkane Skye              🪳 ♬ original sound – karma carr

And, as a result, “boy dinner” has become a hot trend on TikTok, too.

One example is from a guy named Skye.

Skye’s video shows him chowing down on a half-eaten box of pizza.

Doesn’t look that bad, does it?

Take a look at his video.

@arkaneskye boy dinner #boydinner #girldinner @karma carr ♬ Boy Dinner by Arkane Skye – Arkane Skye              🪳

Here’s another example that doesn’t look very appetizing…

@serpollamusicboy dinner♬ Boy Dinner by Arkane Skye – Arkane Skye              🪳

And whoever complained about Baja Blast and a cookie?

No one!

@cccaine♬ Boy Dinner by Arkane Skye – Arkane Skye              🪳

Here’s what people had to say about this new trend.

This person doesn’t seem too into this idea.

Another viewer is looking for a better girl dinner song.

And this person’s message is crystal clear.

I think a lot of us boys can seriously relate.

