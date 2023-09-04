‘I wanna go back to girl dinner.’ “Boy Dinner” Is Now a Big Viral Hit on Social Media
by Matthew Gilligan
Girl dinner is all the rage these days and it’s a pretty simple concept: women share videos that feature their odd food pairings and people eat it all up on TikTok.
You never know what’s gonna get popular, do you?
Like this video:
@karmapilled man i wish i had professional editing software for these anyway here it is(alt: @karma (´◠ω◠`) ) also @Arkane Skye 🪳 ♬ original sound – karma carr
And, as a result, “boy dinner” has become a hot trend on TikTok, too.
One example is from a guy named Skye.
Skye’s video shows him chowing down on a half-eaten box of pizza.
Doesn’t look that bad, does it?
Take a look at his video.
@arkaneskye boy dinner #boydinner #girldinner @karma carr ♬ Boy Dinner by Arkane Skye – Arkane Skye 🪳
Here’s another example that doesn’t look very appetizing…
@serpollamusicboy dinner♬ Boy Dinner by Arkane Skye – Arkane Skye 🪳
And whoever complained about Baja Blast and a cookie?
No one!
@cccaine♬ Boy Dinner by Arkane Skye – Arkane Skye 🪳
Here’s what people had to say about this new trend.
This person doesn’t seem too into this idea.
Another viewer is looking for a better girl dinner song.
And this person’s message is crystal clear.
I think a lot of us boys can seriously relate.