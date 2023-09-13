‘I was more than willing to make the financial sacrifice.’ A Graduate Student Flies From New York To Chicago Every Week For Class
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this must cost a pretty penny…
A woman who works as a marketing manager posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how and why she flies from New York to Chicago once a week to attend a class for graduate school.
Yes, you read that correctly…New York to Chicago and back every week.
She said that her flight leaves NYC at 6 a.m. every week and heads to the Windy City. She listens to podcasts and studies for her class on her weekly flight.
Her video shows her getting ready for a test on her flight, taking an Uber from the airport, and also shows her in class with fellow students.
She hopped on a flight back home after she ate lunch in Chicago and then got groceries and went home back in NYC after her plane landed.
That’s a looooooong day.
Check out her video.
In a follow-up video, she answered questions viewers had from her original video and talked about why she had to do this much traveling to make her job and her classes work.
She then posted another video and talked about why she chose to go to school in Chicago instead of one of the many schools in New York.
She also talked about how much money this routine costs her, including airfare, Uber rides, and a hotel if she has to stay in Chicago for some reason instead of flying home to New York.
Check out what she had to say.
Now let’s see what people had to say about this.
One viewer said she obviously has a lot of money.
Another person said they won’t be complaining about their commute anymore.
And this TikTokker compared her to Taylor Swift.
This really is WILD.