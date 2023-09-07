September 7, 2023 at 4:38 pm

‘I’m feeling bloated just watching this.’ Customers at Texas Roadhouse Ate 35 Baskets of Bread Rolls

by Matthew Gilligan

Not all heroes wear capes…

And these young folks proved that you can still achieve your dreams!

In this case, the dream was to eat as many rolls from Texas Roadhouse as possible, and these folks went above and beyond the call of duty.

The video was posted by a woman named Riley who is a student at Tarleton State University in Texas.

The video showed baskets upon baskets upon baskets that the group demolished at the popular chain restaurant.

The caption to Riley’s video reads, “We were definitely all d**ng after this.”

The group ended up eating an astounding 35 baskets of rolls.

Good work!

Check out the video and see what you think.

@riley.513

we were definitely all dying after this, but the world record that we cpuld find was 33 🤷‍♀️#fyp #foryoupage #foryou #viral #tiktok #texas #texasroadhouse #texasroadhouserolls #texasroadhousechallenge #rolls #texasroadhouse🤠 #texasroadhousebutter

♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This person felt sorry for their server.

Another TikTokker said they got cut off at only two baskets.

And this individual is getting full just by watching this…

*burp*

Excuse me. Need more rolls.

