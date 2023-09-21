‘I’m not going to do free work for you.’ A Social Media Manager Talked About A Huge Red Flag To Look Out For During Interviews
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re on the job hunt, you’re going to want to pay attention to this viral TikTok video that a woman posted.
Her name is Alessandra and she said that some potential employers will ask people who have applied to jobs to spend a lot of time and create big projects…and that these projects are UNPAID.
She said, “Don’t fall for this. It is literally just a way to steal creative ideas from you.”
Alessandra shared a personal story and said, “They wanted me to create a one-week calendar for Instagram and for TikTok—for their brand specifically, not like a generic brand, their brand—for next month or in a couple of weeks. Why, because you need me to help build your content calendar? Absolutely insane.”
She said that the duties for the project were things that a professional social media manager would actually get paid for.
Imagine that?!?!
Alessandra added, “Please, no one do this.
She wrote in her caption, “This is how employers steal creative ideas…a small project would be acceptable, but not a complex assignment that they can literally copy and paste and use to benefit their brand in the future.”
Let’s take a look at her video.
@workwithalessandra
this is how employers steal creative ideas 🚩🚩 a small project would be acceptable, but not a complex assignment that they can literally copy and paste and use to benefit their brand in the future✌🏼 #jobinterview #hiringprocess #socialmediamarketing #marketingjob #jobsearch #greenscreen
Alessandra also posted a follow-up video and told people how they should deal with requests like this.
Check out what she had to say about this.
@workwithalessandra
Replying to @Erin Smith Screenshot this to use the next time anyone asks you to work for free! 📝🥴 #marketing #jobhunt #creatives #jobsearch #socialmediamanager #greenscreen #hiringprocess #jobinterview #marketingjob
She posted another video and told viewers that the company said they weren’t interested in her any longer after the way she responded.
That figures…
@workwithalessandra
An update on the job interview project 🚩 I’d rather pass on a job than do a massive amount of work for free that a brand can easily rip off and repost. 🚫✌🏼 Watch my previous 2 videos for the full story. #jobinterview #jobhunt #jobsearch #hiringprocess
And here’s how people responded.
One person said they think this should be illegal.
Another viewer said this is common in the graphic design world.
And one TikTokker shared how they handled a situation like this.
Be careful out there, fam!