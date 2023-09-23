‘It happened to my kid when she was 2!’ A Little Girl Thought She Saw A Ghost In Her Closet And Made Her Mom Investigate
by Matthew Gilligan
Do you believe…?
Well, if you don’t, this video might just change your mind.
A woman shared a video on TikTok and talked about the ghostly experiences she’s been going through with her young daughter.
She said that her daughter claimed to have seen a ghost in her closet, so she decided to investigate.
The little girl took her mom to the closet to show her where she’d previously seen something that really spooked her.
The woman went into her daughter’s closet after the little girl said that there was “a grown-up person” smiling at her from inside.
The mom said she’d get rid of the ghostly figure for her.
Take a look at the video.
In a follow-up video, she used ghost finder filters to look around the room and she showed viewers that she saw something in the closet that surprised her.
Check it out.
In another video, she talked about how she actually grew up in a haunted house so she isn’t really bothered by spirits.
She also gave more info about the house and talked about her experience with mediums.
Take a look.
Now let’s see how people reacted.
Spooky, but cute.