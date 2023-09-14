‘It is so much better and cheaper.’ A Former McDonald’s Corporate Chef Shared Why He Thinks You Should Never Order a Big Mac
by Matthew Gilligan
Say it ain’t so!
I know Big Macs aren’t the healthiest things you can shove into your mouth, but to hear a former McDonald’s corporate chef say you shouldn’t order them?
Isn’t that blasphemy?
Mike Haracz posted a video where he told folks “Don’t order a Big Mac” and he advised them about a different option at the fast-food chain that’s similar and cheaper: the “McDouble like a Mac.”
Haracz said, “Don’t order a Big Mac, you should be ordering this every time: ‘A McDouble like a Mac.’ You save like $2, and if a restaurant is not willing to do that for you, maybe don’t go to that one; go to a different one. Because this is a superior way.”
He went on and explained, “McDouble only has one slice of cheese like a Big Mac. There’s no middle bun. It is so much better and cheaper.”
Check out what he had to say.
And here’s how people responded.
Go get those deals, fam!