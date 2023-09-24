‘It’s super hard for these kids nowadays.’ A Woman Built Two Apartments Onto Her Home So Her Kids Could Afford A Place To Live
by Matthew Gilligan
Generations of families living under one roof has been the norm in many countries around the world for a long time, but it seems to be catching on more in the U.S. lately.
And here is a perfect example.
A woman shared a TikTok video and gave viewers a tour of her home that she shares with her two adult children and their kids.
She built a second story onto her home so one of her sons and one of her daughters could have their own spaces but still live in the home.
She said her son lives in one of the areas with his two kids and that her daughter lives in another area with her boyfriend and their pets.
The two separate apartments have all the amenities, including bathrooms, a washer and dryer, and a living room.
The woman who posted the video said, “It’s super hard for these kids nowadays to be able to afford, well for one an apartment, [which is] just outrageous, and for two, to buy a house is even more so crazy. But what we did was, [we] built a second story and we built two apartments.”
She said that her kids pay rent to live there, in case you were wondering.
This sounds like a pretty ideal situation!
For some families, at least…
Let’s take a look at the video.
@jlsofca
Family is forever#parentsoftiktok #granparents
Absolutely a sign of the times. Hopefully homes get more affordable, but I’m not holding my breath.
