‘I’ve never claimed to be in my right mind. I know I’m not all there.’ A Man Said He’s Eaten At Chipotle 624 Days In A Row And He’s Not Done Yet
by Matthew Gilligan
This actually doesn’t sound like the worst idea I’ve ever heard in my life…
Is it a bit extreme? Sure.
Maybe a little ridiculous? Of course!
But hey, we need to give this guy some props for his accomplishment.
His name is Dillon and he posted a video on TikTok where he told viewers he’s eaten at Chipotle for an incredible 624 straight days…and he plans on making it all the way to 1,000 days!
These are called LIFE GOALS, people…
Dillon said, “After 624 days of eating Chipotle every single day, one of the funniest things is when a new employee starts at the location I go to.”
Dillon used the encounter with a new employee as a basis for his video.
He said, “I explained what day it was, and the look on her face…at first it’s shock, then it’s disbelief, then I think sometimes—the look on their face is like, ‘why would you do that?’”
He then added, “I understand that nobody in their right mind eats [at] the same place every day for 624 days, but I’ve never claimed to be in my right mind. I know I’m not all there. That’s one thing that makes me great. You know what I’m saying?”
Well, at least he knows himself, right?
Here’s his video.
@dillonwarehamIt’s so funny when a new employee at chipotle meet me for the first time. The pure shock they get when they find out. I’ve been eating here for 624 days.♬ original sound – Dillon Wareham
Dillon shared a follow-up video where he responded to a comment and said he estimated that he’d spend over $6,000 at the 514-day mark of his epic Chipotle journey.
He also said he usually gets a free bowl every week because of the points he’s earned and that he’s won free food there, as well, so that cut down on the overall total he’s spent at the restaurant.
@dillonwareham Replying to @Reclusive Widow ♬ original sound – Dillon Wareham
And here’s what people had to say.
This viewer said they’d love to eat at Chipotle every day.
Another individual said they wish they could afford to do this.
And this TikTok user said they’ve seen this guy around!
Small world!
I don’t know… I think I’d get bored.