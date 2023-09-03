September 3, 2023 at 7:27 pm

‘Just your daily reminder to take your birth control.’ A Woman Made a Video About All the Reasons Why She Doesn’t Ever Want Kids

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’re a woman and you’ve ever been on the fence about whether or not you want to have a child, we think that these viral TikTok videos might sway you in one particular way…

And we’ll let you figure out which way that is on your own after you watch the videos.

The first video shows a woman talking about how women can get a “flat booty” after giving birth.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 1.59.43 PM Just your daily reminder to take your birth control. A Woman Made a Video About All the Reasons Why She Doesn’t Ever Want Kids

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video is paused and that reason is added to a looooong list that keeps being added to of reasons why she never wants to have a kid.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.00.11 PM Just your daily reminder to take your birth control. A Woman Made a Video About All the Reasons Why She Doesn’t Ever Want Kids

Photo Credit: TikTok

And there is one PRO on the list, FYI.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.00.51 PM Just your daily reminder to take your birth control. A Woman Made a Video About All the Reasons Why She Doesn’t Ever Want Kids

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@yuniquethoughts Just your daily reminder to take your birth control😌 #yuniquethoughts #kidssucksometimes #parentsoftiktok #yeetusthefetus ♬ original sound – Yuni

She posted a second video on TikTok that added another big reason to the growing list.

@yuniquethoughts 😭It just keeps getting worse #yuniquethoughts #betterthanbirthcontrol #childlessbychoice #nokidsforme #nokids ♬ original sound – Yuni

And then another reason was added…

@lifeofnina___ #stitch with @gabriellabrei thanks to tiktok the list keeps growing #fyp #childfree #childfreemillennial ♬ original sound – Nina | Solo Female Traveller

And who can forget about a possible prolapsed uterus?!?!

@jadajaymusic THANK YOU @Lynette Sheree your insight has made the list! ✨Anyone else who wants to add to the list, be sure to tag me in videos! #fyp #reasonsnottogetpregnant #pregnancyhorrors #pregnancylist ♬ JUMPSCARE full Length – Kwasii🌱

Check out how folks reacted.

This person was concerned about one particular part…

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.01.12 PM Just your daily reminder to take your birth control. A Woman Made a Video About All the Reasons Why She Doesn’t Ever Want Kids

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker added another one to the list.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.01.25 PM Just your daily reminder to take your birth control. A Woman Made a Video About All the Reasons Why She Doesn’t Ever Want Kids

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person said they want to turn all of this into a PowerPoint presentation.

Not a bad idea!

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 2.01.51 PM Just your daily reminder to take your birth control. A Woman Made a Video About All the Reasons Why She Doesn’t Ever Want Kids

Photo Credit: TikTok

I think we can all agree that becoming a parent isn’t a decision that people should take lightly, so if this woman has a bunch of reasons to not do it… good for her!

At least she knows what she doesn’t want!

