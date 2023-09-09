September 9, 2023 at 5:17 am

‘Kinda surprised this worked.’ Traveller Shows His Hack To Make His Bag Seem Lighter At The Airport

by Matthew Gilligan

To everyone out there looking to cut corners and save a few bucks, we think you should pay attention to this video.

A TikTok user shared a video with a hack for paying less for baggage on a flight by reducing the weight of their bag.

Photo Credit: TikTok

The person in the video put their foot underneath the scale and pushed it up making the weight of their bag less.

Photo Credit: TikTok

The text overlay in the video reads, “Kinda surprised this worked.”

The video’s caption read, “the baggage lady was cool about it.”

So I guess airport employees must see this all the time?

It sure seems like it.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@bed.sweater

the baggage lady was cool about it #airport #music #band #explore

♬ All Keyed Up – Ben Tankard

And here’s what people had to say about it.

This person said it’s crazy how one pound can cost a person a lot of money.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said people should try this at frozen yogurt shops.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this person hasn’t had any luck trying this…

Photo Credit: TikTok

This is legit hilarious. If you can get away with it, do it!

