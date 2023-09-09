‘Kinda surprised this worked.’ Traveller Shows His Hack To Make His Bag Seem Lighter At The Airport
by Matthew Gilligan
To everyone out there looking to cut corners and save a few bucks, we think you should pay attention to this video.
A TikTok user shared a video with a hack for paying less for baggage on a flight by reducing the weight of their bag.
The person in the video put their foot underneath the scale and pushed it up making the weight of their bag less.
The text overlay in the video reads, “Kinda surprised this worked.”
The video’s caption read, “the baggage lady was cool about it.”
So I guess airport employees must see this all the time?
It sure seems like it.
Take a look at the video.
@bed.sweater
the baggage lady was cool about it #airport #music #band #explore
And here’s what people had to say about it.
This person said it’s crazy how one pound can cost a person a lot of money.
Another individual said people should try this at frozen yogurt shops.
And this person hasn’t had any luck trying this…
This is legit hilarious. If you can get away with it, do it!