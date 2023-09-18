September 18, 2023 at 1:58 pm

‘Little does she know I’m never coming back.’ A Woman Quit Her Job Right After She Clocked Out For Her Break

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@wetthehell

Have you ever been so fed up at a job that you quit in the middle of the day ON YOUR BREAK?

I personally have not, but a young woman who posted a viral TikTok video about her experience did and she was nice enough to share her story with the world.

This is how it’s done, people!

The woman filmed a close-up of her face and talked to viewers about why she did what she did.

She said, “My manager thinks I just clocked out for my break but little does she know I’m never coming back–ever. I’m going the **** home and I’m not coming back.”

Wow, her manager must have really rubbed her the wrong way…

Check out her video.

https://www.tiktok.com/@wetthehell/video/7273624486405066026

Now let’s see how people reacted to the video.

One TikTok user said what we were all thinking.

This person made a funny joke about quitting her job.

And this individual did this at a previous job.

If the job isn’t right for you… ditch it.

