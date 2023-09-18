‘Little does she know I’m never coming back.’ A Woman Quit Her Job Right After She Clocked Out For Her Break
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever been so fed up at a job that you quit in the middle of the day ON YOUR BREAK?
I personally have not, but a young woman who posted a viral TikTok video about her experience did and she was nice enough to share her story with the world.
This is how it’s done, people!
The woman filmed a close-up of her face and talked to viewers about why she did what she did.
She said, “My manager thinks I just clocked out for my break but little does she know I’m never coming back–ever. I’m going the **** home and I’m not coming back.”
Wow, her manager must have really rubbed her the wrong way…
Check out her video.
https://www.tiktok.com/@wetthehell/video/7273624486405066026
Now let’s see how people reacted to the video.
If the job isn’t right for you… ditch it.