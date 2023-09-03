‘Look at this. 17,690 mg of sodium!’ Aldi Customer Shows The Crazy Amount of Sodium In A Bag of Seafood Boil
by Matthew Gilligan
Would you like some seafood with your sodium?
I have a feeling the guy who posted this viral video on TikTok showing the outrageously high sodium content of a seafood boil frozen meal from Aldi might have been saying that to himself after he picked this package up.
Because this is wild…the full sodium content of the prepackaged food is an astounding 17,000 mg.
Wow!
The caption of the video reads, “SALTY. I still love Aldi though.”
The video is narrated by a man walking through Aldi and he said, “Alright y’all, so I’m at Aldi and I thought my eyes were deceiving me.”
Then he said, “Look at this. 17,690 mg of sodium. Oh, my God.”
The fine print on the package also says that the sodium content for the whole package is 769% of the recommended daily sodium intake.
Let’s take a look at the video.
@chopmeatchuck SALTY. I still love aldi though. #aldi #sodium #diet #healthy #wtf #no #food #seafood ♬ original sound – Charlie
Now it’s time to see what folks said about this.
This person nailed it.
Another viewer can’t get over how he pronounces Aldi.
And this TikTokker pretty much summed it up.
This really is a WILD amount of salt.
Always read the label before you buy…