‘Maybe just move in.’ A Man Said That Everyone At His Company Gets To Work From Home But He Has To Go Into the Office

This has to be a sitcom in the making…

A man posted a video on TikTok that shows his unique work situation: all of his co-workers are allowed to work remotely but he has to come into the office.

And he’s THE ONLY person who now works in the office.

I can’t make up my mind about whether this sounds amazing or terrible…

The man showed viewers his office and he even made up a song to sing while he gave the tour.

It goes a little something like this: “I work in a place where everyone else works from home / But I still have to go to the office. I could easily complete all my tasks working from home / But instead I’m here and I’m wasting company resources.”

Maybe he should think about a career in songwriting…

The caption to his video reads, “Disclaimer this a joke please dont fire me for this i have so much student loan debt.”

Let’s hope he doesn’t get into any trouble for this.

Take a look at his video.

disclaimer this a joke please dont fire me for this i have so much student loan debt🫶

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person thinks they know what’s going on here.

Another individual said they’re in the same boat.

And this TikTokker said he should think about moving into the place.

Might not be a bad idea…

If this is a joke, it’s a funny one.

Hope this guy doesn’t get fired.

