‘Maybe just move in.’ A Man Said That Everyone At His Company Gets To Work From Home But He Has To Go Into the Office
by Matthew Gilligan
This has to be a sitcom in the making…
A man posted a video on TikTok that shows his unique work situation: all of his co-workers are allowed to work remotely but he has to come into the office.
And he’s THE ONLY person who now works in the office.
I can’t make up my mind about whether this sounds amazing or terrible…
The man showed viewers his office and he even made up a song to sing while he gave the tour.
It goes a little something like this: “I work in a place where everyone else works from home / But I still have to go to the office. I could easily complete all my tasks working from home / But instead I’m here and I’m wasting company resources.”
Maybe he should think about a career in songwriting…
The caption to his video reads, “Disclaimer this a joke please dont fire me for this i have so much student loan debt.”
Let’s hope he doesn’t get into any trouble for this.
Take a look at his video.
disclaimer this a joke please dont fire me for this i have so much student loan debt🫶
Here’s what folks said on TikTok.
Might not be a bad idea…
If this is a joke, it’s a funny one.
Hope this guy doesn’t get fired.