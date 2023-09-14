‘Nobody’s gonna know. How would they know?’ Applebee’s Employee Show How They Customers When They Run Out Of Endless Boneless Wings
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s some trickery going on these days at Applebee’s, in case you hadn’t noticed…
And today we’re gonna get the straight dope from someone who works there!
An Applebee’s employee named Audra posted a video on TikTok and admitted what happened at her location after they ran out of their “endless” boneless wings that we’ve been hearing about so much lately.
For those of you who don’t know, the deal costs $12.99 and customers can eat as many boneless wings as they want…and they can also enjoy unlimited fries.
In her video, Audra is shown with six plates of food…four of them look fine, but two of them look a little bit off…
Hey, what the heck is going on here?!?!
By the looks of it, this Applebee’s ran out of boneless wings and the folks in the kitchen cut up chicken tenders to try to appease their customers.
Playing over the video is the popular TikTok sound, “Nobody’s gonna know. They’re gonna know. How would they know?”
Here’s her video.
@audra.elizabeth0
When you run out of boneless #applebees #endlessboneless #nobodysgonnaknow
And this is what folks had to say.
This person said they hoped she got a good tip.
Another viewer said this seems very wasteful.
And one TikTokker said they feel bad for her.
I mean… I’d do this…
