Parents Shared A Drink Box Hack That Tricks Kids Into Taking Their Medicine

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve ever tried to give a young kid medicine, you know that it’s not an easy task.

So parents are forced to get creative so they can trick their kiddos into taking down the stuff that they don’t realize is actually good for them.

Two different fathers shared their hacks for getting their kiddos to take their meds through a little bit of deception.

The first video is a still shot and viewers can see that the dad has cut out the back of a juice box and placed the filled-up medicine cup inside.

Pretty crafty, don’t you think?

Take a look at the video.

@justtipsandtricks

They’ll never see it coming! #tips #tricks #lifehacks #momsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok #momlife #kids #medicine #momtok #dadtok #fyp #foryou #yp #fypシ #fypage

♬ Rugrats Theme (From “Rugrats”) – Just Kids

In the other video, a dad got clever and decided to utilize a Capri Sun.

What kid doesn’t love a Capri Sun?!?!

All he did was poke the straw through the back of the bag and put the medicine cup behind the bag so the kiddo didn’t have any idea.

Good one!

Check it out!

@slackerketo

This #lifehack saved me. If your #sickbaby won’t take their medication trythis. (Thanks @Tara “T” Ippolito 💜 for the tip forever ago)

♬ Sick kid medicine hack – Russell Wilde

And here’s how people responded.

This viewer made a pretty funny joke.

Another person thought this was a good idea.

And this TikTokker said they wish they knew about this earlier…

Yeah, this is super smart! Well done, dads!

