People Are Trying To Make “Saw Patrol” The Follow-Up To The “Barbenheimer” Phenomenon
by Matthew Gilligan
The summer of 2023 will always be remembered as the time when Barbenheimer fever swept the nation.
But what do you think about Saw Patrol?
That’s right, folks, a new movie mashup has appeared on social media that is linking up two very different movies that have the same release date: Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.
Both films are set to be released on September 29, 2023 and folks have been speculating if these two films will be blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer…and people have some serious thoughts about the subject.
this has been almost exclusively pushed by studios trying desperately to recreate barbieheimer and it’ll never work because no mature or respectable person will go see a paw patrol movie for the meme https://t.co/a821jciNsk
— cleo (@cleoofffilm) August 1, 2023
Some people are referring to the hype as “astroturfing”, or a marketing campaign that is artificially presented as a grassroots campaign.
And they’re not falling for it.
at least one guy is gonna fall for the saw patrol astroturfing, go to a movie for preschoolers alone, and be asked to leave or arrested lol
— Kris Wolfheart (@KrisWolfheart) August 1, 2023
This person thinks the whole thing is ludicrous.
This likely won’t take off but if it does any adult who goes to see paw patrol because of a meme needs to seriously ask what it is they’re doing here https://t.co/cmLn06izWS
— Kingofied Tomato (@LegoKingo) July 31, 2023
And the studios, like Paramount, are jumping on the trend, as well.
Hey, why not?
It’s free advertising, right?
Seven tickets to Saw Patrol, please. #SawPatrol https://t.co/C0Mi9oPr86 pic.twitter.com/zVVTQwNwqk
— Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) July 21, 2023
Will this actually turn into a thing?
Hmmmm, we’ll have to wait and see.
But it’s hard to imagine that people will want to watch a double feature of these two insanely different films.
Let’s see what happens!
Categories: FILM/TV
Tags: · barbie, film, hollywood, memes, movies, oppenheimer, paw patrol, saw, saw patrol, top, viral