People Are Trying To Make “Saw Patrol” The Follow-Up To The “Barbenheimer” Phenomenon

by Matthew Gilligan

The summer of 2023 will always be remembered as the time when Barbenheimer fever swept the nation.

But what do you think about Saw Patrol?

That’s right, folks, a new movie mashup has appeared on social media that is linking up two very different movies that have the same release date: Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

Both films are set to be released on September 29, 2023 and folks have been speculating if these two films will be blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer…and people have some serious thoughts about the subject.

Some people are referring to the hype as “astroturfing”, or a marketing campaign that is artificially presented as a grassroots campaign.

And they’re not falling for it.

This person thinks the whole thing is ludicrous.

And the studios, like Paramount, are jumping on the trend, as well.

Hey, why not?

It’s free advertising, right?

Will this actually turn into a thing?

Hmmmm, we’ll have to wait and see.

But it’s hard to imagine that people will want to watch a double feature of these two insanely different films.

Let’s see what happens!

