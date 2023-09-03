People Shared Tweets About Their Favorite “Barbie” Moments
by Matthew Gilligan
Barbie.
What else can you say, right?
It’s such a smash hit and people just can’t seem to get enough of it!
And you better believe that all kinds of folks have been sounding off on social media about their favorite parts of the film.
Check out what these people had to say and see if you agree with them!
Those are real, baby!
Pretty impressive…
One of my favorite BARBIE details is they actually built these legs, it's not a CGI effect. "They're real — we scaled up Margot’s legs and made them," production designer Sarah Greenwood told me. "They were physically on that set so the little girls could come in and touch them." pic.twitter.com/qrkfzO2Tuk
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 28, 2023
Just had enough!
We can all relate to that.
when margot laid on the ground like a doll 😭 https://t.co/6TrnaJC8v3 pic.twitter.com/DI6jkGKEcF
— thing 1 (@harleyoIogy) July 30, 2023
Hit hard.
A lot of people got emotional.
The ending montage of childhood clips or wtv, even tho I’m a man and don’t know a mother daughter relationship that shit hit me
— APKA ABU (@notashumm) July 29, 2023
Rip it up!
Did you like this part?
Ken calmly walking behind a wall and bellowing SUBLIME at the top of his voice is a top 10 cinema moment https://t.co/lu0Akk5gkf
— Conor Brannigan🌹supports WGA and SAG-AFTRA (@Conchobar2003) July 31, 2023
Hey, it works!
You gotta love it!
I think my favorite part of Barbie is the establishment of how Barbieland works. A wonderful childlike sense of how the world works with dialogue that purposely feels like it was written by an 8 year old girl.
— Kevin Fox @ Game Writing (@Michigrimk) July 30, 2023
That’s a great question…
What do you think?
I’m a man without power, does that make me a woman? https://t.co/Uq5TRJ8VxA
— ale ❖ back in the choir room (@tragicomicsans) July 30, 2023
Ladies, unite!
It brought a lot of people together.
My favorite part of watching the Barbie movie was going to the theaters in pink and being greeted “hi Barbie!” by other girls wearing pink. I love girls 🥺
— kiki (@msgmami) July 30, 2023
Dancing queen!
A feel-good moment.
The whole movie was amazing, but I felt the dance scene was spectacular! Gave such like an old Hollywood movie vibes. pic.twitter.com/9ejB1urFkE
— Lux🫧 (@merboytears) July 29, 2023
Your time to shine.
Now he gets it.
The best part of Barbie for me was getting to experience what my husband feels like during a Marvel movie.
Leaning over to loudly whisper THAT WAS A REAL TOY, clutching his arm when they showed my fav Barbie, then tipsily expounding on Earring Magic Ken on the train home 🥰
— Paige Byerly, PhD (@paigebyerly) July 30, 2023
A hot take.
You could be right…
Apparently this is a hot take but I think Margot Robbie is the beating heart of Barbie? Her eager yet earnest portrayal of an object discovering what makes us human is perhaps the greatest example of the ‘authentic artificiality’ that Greta Gerwig hoped to channel.
— stoobs (@thejstoobs) July 25, 2023
Beauty in aging.
What a moment.
This was the best moment of the film. There’s never been an elderly Barbie before so Barbie has never seen an old woman before. And things like sexism and ageism don’t exist in Barbieland so her initial reaction was to see the beauty in aging. https://t.co/MF4nnxQK7Y
— Insta : @Jaheliss / Drunk Cook 🇩🇴 (@JahelisWasHere) July 26, 2023
Here come the waterworks.
Admit it, you cried.
the depressed barbie advertisement 😭 bro i was crying https://t.co/dlyHyG3OjS
— cris⁷ is seeing aespa (@sweetenedtaetae) July 29, 2023
Okay, gotta go see the movie again.
Brb.
