‘Please don’t do this.’ Store Owner Catches Customer Trying To Return Clothes After Wearing Them
by Matthew Gilligan
Talk about gross…
We all have to exchange things that we buy from time to time, but you and I both know that folks are going to take advantage of that policy.
The typical rule is that stores and online companies will usually let you return clothing if it hasn’t been worn or was maybe only tried on a few times.
But the video you’re about to see took things to a new level.
It shows someone unpacking a return item that a customer is trying to send back to a store.
The woman who posted the video said, “First of all, it has no tags; that’s a big no-no. But look at this!”
The pants have a hair stuck to them, which is a big sign that they’ve been worn.
The woman said, “Please please, don’t do this. No, no, no, no, do not do this to a small business.”
There’s even an eyelash in the packaging, so you know these pants have been around.
The woman then showed viewers what a brand-new pair of the pants look like.
Check out the video.
Here’s what people had to say.
Y’all… if you want to do this do it to Walmart. Not small businesses.