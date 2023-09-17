September 17, 2023 at 2:38 pm

‘Please don’t do this.’ Store Owner Catches Customer Trying To Return Clothes After Wearing Them

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@shapetasy

Talk about gross…

We all have to exchange things that we buy from time to time, but you and I both know that folks are going to take advantage of that policy.

The typical rule is that stores and online companies will usually let you return clothing if it hasn’t been worn or was maybe only tried on a few times.

But the video you’re about to see took things to a new level.

It shows someone unpacking a return item that a customer is trying to send back to a store.

Source: TikTok/@shapetasy

The woman who posted the video said, “First of all, it has no tags; that’s a big no-no. But look at this!”

The pants have a hair stuck to them, which is a big sign that they’ve been worn.

Source: TikTok/@shapetasy

The woman said, “Please please, don’t do this. No, no, no, no, do not do this to a small business.”

There’s even an eyelash in the packaging, so you know these pants have been around.

The woman then showed viewers what a brand-new pair of the pants look like.

Source: TikTok/@shapetasy

Check out the video.

@shapetasy

#badcustomer #returns #smallbusiness #fajas #shapewear #tiktokshop

♬ original sound – n0gitsxne

Here’s what people had to say.

One viewer said they deal with this at their job.

Source: TikTok/@shapetasy

Another individual told a pretty wild return story.

Source: TikTok/@shapetasy

And this person shared what they think needs to happen moving forward.

Source: TikTok/@shapetasy

Y’all… if you want to do this do it to Walmart. Not small businesses.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter