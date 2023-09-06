A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude
by Laura Lynott
So, you’re really thirsty and waiting for your drinks – but the ROBOT SERVER spills them all?!?
And this little robo was really trying.
But no. Didn’t work.
Whoops!
We really are living in crazy times. There isn’t even anyone to tell off.
As the pair laugh at the robot’s faux pas and watch their drinks spill to the ground, it appears not only they but the public feel for the bot!
Luckily this couple seem amused at the haywire service!
Watch the full video here:
@lovecatlaur
this cannot be the same AI thats supposed to take over the world 😭 💀 #fyp #robotserver
People have posted messages on the video defending the robot water, after it banged into the table with the drinks.
The comments are amused…
But watch out when the revolution comes…
And sadly… we do seem to not give people the benefit of the doubt.
My prediction… this type of tech will never be widespread. It’s too expensive for simple tasks.
Can’t replace us!