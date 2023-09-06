September 5, 2023 at 8:47 pm

A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

by Laura Lynott

So, you’re really thirsty and waiting for your drinks – but the ROBOT SERVER spills them all?!?

And this little robo was really trying.

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.23.23 PM A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

Photo Credit: TikTok

But no. Didn’t work.

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.23.45 PM A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

Photo Credit: TikTok

Whoops!

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.27.51 PM A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

Photo Credit: TikTok

We really are living in crazy times.  There isn’t even anyone to tell off.

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.23.10 PM A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

Photo Credit: TikTok

As the pair laugh at the robot’s faux pas and watch their drinks spill to the ground, it appears not only they but the public feel for the bot!

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.27.33 PM A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

Photo Credit: TikTok

Luckily this couple seem amused at the haywire service!

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.25.41 PM A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

Photo Credit: TikTok

Watch the full video here:

@lovecatlaur

this cannot be the same AI thats supposed to take over the world 😭 💀 #fyp #robotserver

♬ original sound – Laur

People have posted messages on the video defending the robot water, after it banged into the table with the drinks.

The comments are amused…

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.34.03 PM A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

Photo Credit: TikTok

But watch out when the revolution comes…

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.37.29 PM A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

Photo Credit: TikTok

And sadly… we do seem to not give people the benefit of the doubt.

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.35.36 PM A Robot Server Spills All Its Drinks And People Are Sorry For The Little Dude

Photo Credit: TikTok

My prediction… this type of tech will never be widespread. It’s too expensive for simple tasks.

Can’t replace us!

