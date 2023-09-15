Scientists Have Merged Artificial Intelligence With Human Brain Cells And It Can Play Video Games
by Trisha Leigh
It seems that there is always going to be someone out there willing to do an experiment that they rest of us think sounds like a very bad idea.
Like, for instance, merging AI with human brain cells.
I suppose it was inevitable, really.
This team of researchers are using a $600,000 grant and collaborating with Cortical Labs, and say they’ve already successfully demonstrated a cluster of brain cells is able to play “Pong.”
The government already has a few ideas for integrating biology merged with AI, like self-driving cars, autonomous drones, and delivery robots.
The researchers have no doubt they will be able to get there.
“This new technology capability in the future may eventually surpass the performance of existing, purely silicon-based hardware. The outcomes of such research would have significant implications across multiple fields such as, but not limited to, planning, robotics, advanced automation, brain-machine interfaces, and drug discovery, giving Australia a significant strategic advantage.”
They believe the technology they’re working on could allow AI to “learn throughout its lifetime,” and develop an ability earn new skills and apply existing knowledge to new tasks.
All with a DishBrain – cells in a petri dish.
Don’t worry, though, because this is all going to take a little bit of time.
“We will be using this grant to develop better AI machines that replicate the learning capacity of these biological neural networks. This will help us scale up the hardware and methods capacity to the point where they become a viable replacement for in silico computing.”
I mean, I’m still a little bit worried.
But I guess there’s no standing in the way of progress.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · artificial intelligence, brain, humans, pong, science, single topic, top, video games