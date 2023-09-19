September 19, 2023 at 3:38 pm

‘I’ll get yelled at by my managers!’ Servers Calls Out Hostesses Who Overseat Restaurants, But Hostesses Fire Back In The Comments

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@inknivygvl

This one’s got mad energy y’all! Look at the manic work ethic of the servers in this restaurant tale!

So, the poster took to TikTok to blast hostesses for not doing their jobs and maintain the traffic flow.

That’s BAD news for servers and anyone in that kitchen!

Source: TikTok/@inknivygvl

While the staff are going CRAZY trying to meet the huge demand…

Source: TikTok/@inknivygvl

The camera shows a hostess just CHILLIN…

That girl is gonna drive the rest of that crew insane, as she just plays on her phone.

Source: TikTok/@inknivygvl

What was making the hostess look so mesmerized on her phone? Shopping or Tinder?

We know, it’s just a skit… but this has gotta be based on some true stories.

Watch the full clip here:

@inknivygvl

They be doing the most🤦‍♀️ #fypシ #inknivy #host

♬ original sound – Jdawg

And y’all had to have your say!

This host ain’t taking that!

Source: TikTok/@inknivygvl

No love for the servers here!

Source: TikTok/@inknivygvl

And who’s the real enemy here? The managers of course!

Source: TikTok/@inknivygvl

Some servers don’t even have to worry about hosts.

Source: TikTok/@inknivygvl

I guess the war between servers and hosts will continue on!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter