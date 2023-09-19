‘I’ll get yelled at by my managers!’ Servers Calls Out Hostesses Who Overseat Restaurants, But Hostesses Fire Back In The Comments
by Laura Lynott
This one’s got mad energy y’all! Look at the manic work ethic of the servers in this restaurant tale!
So, the poster took to TikTok to blast hostesses for not doing their jobs and maintain the traffic flow.
That’s BAD news for servers and anyone in that kitchen!
While the staff are going CRAZY trying to meet the huge demand…
The camera shows a hostess just CHILLIN…
That girl is gonna drive the rest of that crew insane, as she just plays on her phone.
What was making the hostess look so mesmerized on her phone? Shopping or Tinder?
We know, it’s just a skit… but this has gotta be based on some true stories.
Watch the full clip here:
And y’all had to have your say!
This host ain’t taking that!
No love for the servers here!
And who’s the real enemy here? The managers of course!
Some servers don’t even have to worry about hosts.
I guess the war between servers and hosts will continue on!