September 9, 2023 at 8:17 pm

‘Honorary staff member.’ Servers Show A Lot Of Love For Customers Who Bus Their Own Tables

by Laura Lynott

A delighted server posted a clip to show his surprise when customers bussed their own tables.

It starts with somebody piling up the dishes like any good customer should.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And then the server notices the work that has been done.

Photo Credit: TikTok

It’s enough to make you cry. And the caption of the video reads, “honorary staff member.”

For real.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this got SO much love from folks, with many saying this is just what they do when they eat out!

Pretty cool.  We love that.

Watch the full clip here:

@obyrnespub

honorary staff member #edmonton #obyrnes #yeg #whyteave #bartok #servertok #servetok #foryoupage #fyp #worktok #bartender #serverlife #clubtok #bartenderlife #club

♬ Someone cooked here – Ritzecracker

Commenters poured on the love…

Ex servers make the best customers!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Some folks just have good manners!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Moms and dads taught the manners here!

Photo Credit: TikTok

Bravo to these hero customers who make the job that much easier on bussers.

You rock!

