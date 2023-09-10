‘Honorary staff member.’ Servers Show A Lot Of Love For Customers Who Bus Their Own Tables
by Laura Lynott
A delighted server posted a clip to show his surprise when customers bussed their own tables.
It starts with somebody piling up the dishes like any good customer should.
And then the server notices the work that has been done.
It’s enough to make you cry. And the caption of the video reads, “honorary staff member.”
For real.
And this got SO much love from folks, with many saying this is just what they do when they eat out!
Pretty cool. We love that.
Watch the full clip here:
@obyrnespub
honorary staff member #edmonton #obyrnes #yeg #whyteave #bartok #servertok #servetok #foryoupage #fyp #worktok #bartender #serverlife #clubtok #bartenderlife #club
Commenters poured on the love…
Ex servers make the best customers!
Some folks just have good manners!
Moms and dads taught the manners here!
Bravo to these hero customers who make the job that much easier on bussers.
You rock!