‘You can have as many sides as you want.’ She Got 4 Free Sides And A Whole Meal For Just $5 At Chipotle. Was She Lucky?
by Laura Lynott
She just got chipotle for under $5?
But how?
This TikToker just ordered the kids quesadilla meal for under $5 and got it with a side of chips.
Mmmmm.
But there’s more!
She also got guacamole, corn salsa, lettuce and sour cream sides, which she said were free!
“You can have as many sides as you want,” the woman tells her followers, excitedly.
“I just felt awkward, so I stopped at four,” she added.
And with the kid’s meal you apparently get a drink – in this case pomegranate lemonade – which she says was “really good.”
The poster got rice, beans and veg with her quesadilla too! She enjoys the quesadilla but feels there should have been ore cheese in it.
“Now, I’m just kinda sad I didn’t get cheese as one of my sides,” she said.
Then she mixes her veg up and uses her chips like it’s a burrito bowl, all for under $5.
Watch the full clip here:
@sydney.does.disney
Listen, I love a good Chipotle hack. I just had to try this one and it did NOT disappoint!!! Will definitely be doing this again and again and again #sydneydoesdisney #chipotle #chipotlehacks #chipotlehack #fyp #fypシ
But while she’s delighted, some folks can’t take advantage because they can’t have the wheat.
Again, some say there ain’t no such thing as a free lunch… or side!
But this clued-in lady says she followed this hack and won!
All’s well that ends well!
