September 10, 2023 at 5:43 am

‘They tried to write me up for no reason.’ Woman Quits Her Job On Her Lunch Break And Applies On Indeed For The Same Job The Same Day

by Laura Lynott

WOW!  We’ve all thought about it, but not actually done it!

This woman just quit her job on her lunch break and then APPLIED for it again on Indeed!

Quit 1 They tried to write me up for no reason. Woman Quits Her Job On Her Lunch Break And Applies On Indeed For The Same Job The Same Day

Photo Credit: TikTok

She told her followers she’d just quit on her lunch break and she was already “glowing” as a result.

Quit 2 e1692213153800 They tried to write me up for no reason. Woman Quits Her Job On Her Lunch Break And Applies On Indeed For The Same Job The Same Day

Photo Credit: TikTok

She even videoed her last moments before quitting and posted it all up on TikTok.

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 8.55.50 PM They tried to write me up for no reason. Woman Quits Her Job On Her Lunch Break And Applies On Indeed For The Same Job The Same Day

Photo Credit: TikTok

The reason she was quitting?

As she puts it, “They tried to write me up for no reason.”

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 8.47.54 PM They tried to write me up for no reason. Woman Quits Her Job On Her Lunch Break And Applies On Indeed For The Same Job The Same Day

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman said she was already feeling much happier after quitting and she was praised online for going out in style.

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 8.55.39 PM They tried to write me up for no reason. Woman Quits Her Job On Her Lunch Break And Applies On Indeed For The Same Job The Same Day

Photo Credit: TikTok

But she posted after the video, that as soon as she saw her job go up online – she applied for it AGAIN!

@alt_cult666

They posted for my position on indeed and I applied🤣🤣🤣🤣

♬ original sound – AltCult

We’re pretty sure she doesn’t want that job… but, who knows?!

Here’s what folks had to say about the BIG QUIT!

Some thought the woman had really gone all in with her viral quit!

Quit comment 2 They tried to write me up for no reason. Woman Quits Her Job On Her Lunch Break And Applies On Indeed For The Same Job The Same Day

Photo Credit: TikTok

And well, losing is the new winning, according to this poster…

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 8.44.46 PM They tried to write me up for no reason. Woman Quits Her Job On Her Lunch Break And Applies On Indeed For The Same Job The Same Day

Photo Credit: TikTok

I wonder if they’ll hire her. 😉

