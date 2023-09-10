‘They tried to write me up for no reason.’ Woman Quits Her Job On Her Lunch Break And Applies On Indeed For The Same Job The Same Day
by Laura Lynott
WOW! We’ve all thought about it, but not actually done it!
This woman just quit her job on her lunch break and then APPLIED for it again on Indeed!
She told her followers she’d just quit on her lunch break and she was already “glowing” as a result.
She even videoed her last moments before quitting and posted it all up on TikTok.
The reason she was quitting?
As she puts it, “They tried to write me up for no reason.”
The woman said she was already feeling much happier after quitting and she was praised online for going out in style.
But she posted after the video, that as soon as she saw her job go up online – she applied for it AGAIN!
@alt_cult666
They posted for my position on indeed and I applied🤣🤣🤣🤣
We’re pretty sure she doesn’t want that job… but, who knows?!
Here’s what folks had to say about the BIG QUIT!
Some thought the woman had really gone all in with her viral quit!
And well, losing is the new winning, according to this poster…
I wonder if they’ll hire her. 😉