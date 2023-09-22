‘She suddenly got very red faced.” Young Woman With A Prosthetic Leg Wonders If She Was Wrong To Embarrass An Elderly Woman On The Train
by Trisha Leigh
You never know a person until you walk in their shoes. You can never tell what someone is going through. You never know what’s going on behind closed doors.
All of these sayings exist for a reason, but it would seem that some people just refuse to take very good advice.
OP is a young woman with a prosthetic leg that’s easily hidden by pants – which she usually wears, as she’s self-conscious about it.
Although she has little trouble getting around in daily life, keeping her balance when things like trains pull to a stop can be tricky.
A few years ago I (16F) lost my left leg in an accident. I’ve been using a prosthetic leg since then, and because my family is well of, it is a pretty advanced one to the point where it just looks like I just have two normal legs whenever I wear long trousers. Which I usually do because I’m really self conscious about showing my prosthetic.
These days I can pretty mch do anything I like without issues, walking, running, going up stairs, etc. The main issue is keeping my balance when there are sudden changes in movement, in places like trains and busses. Which is where the topic of this post comes in.
So, when she found an empty seat reserved for the disabled, pregnant, elderly, etc. she took it…which was when she was confronted by an older woman telling her to move.
I was riding the train and sat down in the seat reserved for disabled, elderly and pregnant women.
It was pretty busy so there were no other seats available, and a few stops later a woman came up to me telling me I needed to move, because she needs that seat and I shouldn’t be sitting there.
I told her I was sorry, but I needed the seat myself.
OP said no, she needed the seat, and the woman continued to insult and cajole her before going to get the train conductor to force her to move.
At that point, OP revealed her prosthetic and embarrassed the woman who had been harassing her.
She got all argumentative that I just need to get up, because the seat is meant for the elderly and I’m just a lazy child who is more than capable of standing.
I again apologize and said I really needed the seat myself. She left and got the train conductor, who also told me to get up from the seat.
I was really done with being treated this way now, so I rolled up my trouser leg, showed my prosthetic and told her I wasn’t going to move.
Now she’s wondering if and how she could have handled the situation better.
She suddenly got very red faced and mumbled something before she got off at the next station.
I could have said I have a prosthetic right away, but it’s a really touchy subject for me and it makes me feel very self conscious.
That’s why I always wear long trousers so nobody can see or has to know.
AITA?
