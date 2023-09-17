‘She was extremely rude to us.’ A Manager Tried To Kick A Service Dog Out Of A Restaurant Because It Doesn’t Have Registration, But That Paperwork Isn’t Required
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess some folks out there aren’t up to date on service dog policies, huh?
A TikTok user named Haylee posted a video and showed viewers the confrontation she became involved in when she went into a store with Jake, her service dog.
The caption to Haylee’s video reads, “I got asked to show proof of Jake’s registration at this country store, and when I tried to explain to the [manager that] she can’t ask for proof, [that] there is no such thing as registrations, she was extremely rude to us.”
Haylee told the manager that there isn’t special documentation for service dogs and the woman said she needed to see it because the restaurant serves food.
FYI, the Americans with Disabilities Act states that service animals are allowed in any business, including places that serve food.
Haylee told the manager that she is only legally allowed to ask two questions of people with service animals.
The manager put up her hand, thanked her, and ended up walking away.
Take a look at the video.
@jakethes.d
I got asked to show proof of jakes registration at this country store, and when I tried to explain to the manger she cant ask for proof, there is no such thing as registrations she was extremely rude to us. #servicedog #serviceanimal #fyp #foryou #disabled #disabilityawareness #tiktok #dog
And here’s what people had to say.
One person said this happens to their partner all the time.
Another viewer is worried about what they’ll do when this happens…
And this individual’s dad is on top of this issue.
Good idea!
I just wish people would be more understanding.
Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · animals, dog, dogs, pets, service animals, service dog, service dogs, tiktok, top, video, viral