‘Short-term installment loans are the biggest pain.’ A Mortgage Lender Talked About Why You Shouldn’t Use Loan Payment Apps When Buying A House
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’re in the market to buy a house, you’re gonna want to pay attention to what a mortgage lender named Tori had to say in a video that she posted on TikTok.
Tori said that “buy now, pay later” services like Klarna, Afterpay, and Affirm can be dangerous as opposed to using credit cards when applying for big loans such as mortgages and then people need to be aware of it.
In her video, Tori said, “Affirm, AfterPay, and Klarna, and any of those other, like, short-term installment loans are the biggest pain in the *** whenever you are trying to buy a house.”
She went on to explain, “Lenders and underwriters are seeing those as recurring payments on your bank statements, and because of that, they are short-term installments, and we have to source the terms of it, and not a single one of those websites makes it easy at all to get your balance and the terms and any of the information about those deposits.
She concluded, “So, please stop using them when you’re trying to buy a house.”
Here’s what she had to say.
I’ve always wondered why people want to use an app to get a MASSIVE loan instead of talking to a person.
Proceed with caution. That’s a LOT of debt.