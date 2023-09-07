‘Someone at Walgreens is definitely getting fired today.’ DoorDash Glitch Causes Walgreens Items To Ring Up For Under $1 Each
by Matthew Gilligan
Glitches can cause some major headaches in the retail world, and DoorDash and Walgreens recently found themselves both in the thick of it when a bunch of Walgreens items were listed for less than $1, which caused a flood of DoorDash orders from the store.
A TikTokker shared a video and shared his experience where he got a ton of items for under $80.
In his video, he said, “Someone at Walgreens is definitely getting fired today.”
His video showed a busy Walgreens store and the cashiers were processing a bunch of large orders due to the glitch.
He said, “There was so many DoorDash drivers, and all of them were confused on why they were getting so many orders.”
The man showed various screenshots of people talking about taking advantage of the glitch to buy all kinds of items.
Take a look at the video and see what you think.
@championshipheat
WALGREENS Went broke today fs🎥🎥 #walgreens #priceerror #walgreenscouponing #cheapfood#manager #doordash #doordashdriver #foodtok #sneakertok
Check out how people reacted on TikTok.
One person said this is the fault of whoever set the prices.
Another viewer said they canceled their order because they didn’t want to see a big charge on their credit card.
And one TikTok user said someone had to pay the actual price after something like this was fixed.
Whoopsie!