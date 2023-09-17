September 17, 2023 at 1:33 pm

‘That ain’t got nothing to do with me!’ A Customer Was Charged For “Employee Health Insurance and Sick Leave” At An Ice Cream Shop

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@_deekdeek_

A lot of folks have been complaining lately about extra charges they’ve noticed popping up on receipts at restaurants and coffee shops.

And a woman who noticed a special charge on her receipt after she bought ice cream in Atlanta was NOT happy about it.

She posted a video on TikTok after noticing that the ice cream parlor charged her an additional fee for “Employee Health Insurance & Sick Leave.”

Source: TikTok/@_deekdeek_

The video showed the receipt for her order and you can see that 20 cents were added on for the benefit of the store’s employees.

See below as “Employee Health Insurance & Sick Leave.”

Source: TikTok/@_deekdeek_

The woman was not happy about this development and she said, “that ain’t got nothing to do with me!”

Well, this is sure to be a divisive topic…

Take a look at the video.

@_deekdeek_ 😂😂 #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Blicky – Fresh X Reckless

Now check out how folks reacted.

One person said they think is illegal.

Source: TikTok/@_deekdeek_

Another TikTokker said she needs to go back to the store and see what’s really going on.

Source: TikTok/@_deekdeek_

And one individual thinks everything in Atlanta is a SCAM.

Source: TikTok/@_deekdeek_

While I think it’s a good thing that people are getting health insurance… why call it out like this?

Just add $0.20 to the price of your goods.

Maybe I’m missing something.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter