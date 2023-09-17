‘That ain’t got nothing to do with me!’ A Customer Was Charged For “Employee Health Insurance and Sick Leave” At An Ice Cream Shop
by Matthew Gilligan
A lot of folks have been complaining lately about extra charges they’ve noticed popping up on receipts at restaurants and coffee shops.
And a woman who noticed a special charge on her receipt after she bought ice cream in Atlanta was NOT happy about it.
She posted a video on TikTok after noticing that the ice cream parlor charged her an additional fee for “Employee Health Insurance & Sick Leave.”
The video showed the receipt for her order and you can see that 20 cents were added on for the benefit of the store’s employees.
See below as “Employee Health Insurance & Sick Leave.”
The woman was not happy about this development and she said, “that ain’t got nothing to do with me!”
Well, this is sure to be a divisive topic…
Take a look at the video.
@_deekdeek_ 😂😂 #fyp #foryoupage ♬ Blicky – Fresh X Reckless
Now check out how folks reacted.
One person said they think is illegal.
Another TikTokker said she needs to go back to the store and see what’s really going on.
And one individual thinks everything in Atlanta is a SCAM.
While I think it’s a good thing that people are getting health insurance… why call it out like this?
Just add $0.20 to the price of your goods.
Maybe I’m missing something.
