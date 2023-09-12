‘The bigger problem is the eggs that they lay.’ A Woman Shared A Hot Hack For Getting Rid Of Fruit Flies For Good
by Matthew Gilligan
Fruit flies can be so hard to get rid of in houses that it’s enough to drive a person crazy!
But things might be changing for those of you who have been on the losing end of the fruit fly battle…
A woman named Majda posted a video on TikTok and she talked about how she eventually found a great method to get rid of the pests for good after trying all different kinds of experiments.
And it seems like a lot of people are listening because her video blew up and has been viewed millions of times.
In her video, Majda said, “we just recently had a really bad case of fruit flies and we did like all the homemade traps and store-bought traps. It was catching a lot of them, but we still kept having like so many fruit flies and we’re like are we dirty?”
She cleaned up her house as well as she could but that didn’t seem to do the trick, either.
Majda then decided that it was time to go to the source and destroy not only the adult fruit flies in her house, but the eggs they lay as well.
Majda continued, “So then I did a little bit of research and I found out that the traps really only catch the adult fruit flies. The bigger problem is the eggs that they lay and they’re gonna mostly lay these eggs inside of your drains.
She then said, “And even though you’re running continuous water all the time, that’s not getting rid of them. They can live in that for like 12 hours it has to be boiling water so that’s what we did. We poured boiling water down our kitchen sink and we were like great no more fruit flies!”
But using boiling water didn’t solve the problem, either.
Majda said she realized that all of the drains in her house were connected, so she poured boiling water down every single drain.
She said, “So once we did that, and we had to do a few times because this isn’t gonna be like a one and done type of thing, you know? You do have to do a few times because think about the adults that are still flying around probably laying more eggs in the sink. So it’s gonna take a few days, but I promise you once you do that, they’re gonna be gone.”
The more you know, right…?
Check out what she had to say.
@majdamedved
we did it 3 times a day (morning, afternoon, night) and after 2 days there were none left!! keep the traps out as well. #fruitflies
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
