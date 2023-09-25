‘The driver would always pull up across all three handicapped spots.’ An Armored Car Driver Found Out the Hard Way That He’s Not Above the Law
by Matthew Gilligan
No one is above the law…and I mean NO ONE!
Not even those guys and gals who drive armored cars to banks and other institutions and carry a whole lot of cash.
But I guess one driver thought they could get away with some lawless activity until someone put them in their place.
Get all the details below!
Armored delivery driver finds out they are not above the law.
“I worked for a dispensary and we handled a lot of cash, so every morning and sometimes 2-3 times throughout the day, an armored van would arrive and deliver change or pick up the safe contents.
As a medical dispensary, we had a lot of patients who used the handicap parking spots. There were only 3 for the whole building, yet the morning armored truck driver would always be sure to pull his van up sideways across all three handicapped spots.
The morning delivery took the longest, which often meant customers would arrive and not be able to use those parking spots. After asking the driver not to do this anymore, I was told to call his boss if I had a problem.
His boss said if I had a problem, to handle it myself.
So I did: the parking enforcement sent two people to our location and when he pulled his van into place as usual across all three spots, they pulled an enforcement car up on either side of him and wrote him a total of 5 infractions.
Shortly after we switched companies, which was probably unrelated but I secretly think it was the small shame they felt inside after being jerks about something we all know better than to do ourselves.”
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
