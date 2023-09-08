September 8, 2023 at 8:48 am

‘There’s no pilots to be found and there’s no answer.’ Passengers Were Forced to Sit On A Spirit Airlines Plane For 7 Hours On The Runway

by Matthew Gilligan

Full disclosure: this is one of my biggest fears.

I’m pretty claustrophobic and the thought of being trapped in an airplane on the ground for hours and hours makes me want to have a panic attack.

Also, I’m gonna go on the record right now and say that I’m not surprised AT ALL that this story involves Spirit Airlines because I had a really bad experience with that company and I don’t think I’ll be flying with them ever again.

Anyway, on to the story!

A woman named Lindsey posted a TikTok video that showed customers on a Spirit aircraft that sat on the runway for more than seven hours waiting to take off.

Ugh!

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.42.20 PM There’s no pilots to be found and there’s no answer. Passengers Were Forced to Sit On A Spirit Airlines Plane For 7 Hours On The Runway

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video showed visibly unhappy customers and Lindsey said, “We have 200 passengers on this flight right now. How long have you been waiting? 7 hours. It’s almost 11 pm and we’ve been here since 4.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.42.53 PM There’s no pilots to be found and there’s no answer. Passengers Were Forced to Sit On A Spirit Airlines Plane For 7 Hours On The Runway

Photo Credit: TikTok

She then said, “We got delayed. And now there’s no pilots to be found and there’s no answer.”

Lindsey concluded her video by saying, “Do not ride Spirit. They suck.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.43.10 PM There’s no pilots to be found and there’s no answer. Passengers Were Forced to Sit On A Spirit Airlines Plane For 7 Hours On The Runway

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@lindsey.mascera

SPIRIT AIRLINES. PASSENGERS STUCK ON FLIGHT

♬ original sound – Lindsey Mascera

And here’s how people reacted.

This person shared how they would have handled this situation.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.43.20 PM There’s no pilots to be found and there’s no answer. Passengers Were Forced to Sit On A Spirit Airlines Plane For 7 Hours On The Runway

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said these people were way too calm.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.43.50 PM There’s no pilots to be found and there’s no answer. Passengers Were Forced to Sit On A Spirit Airlines Plane For 7 Hours On The Runway

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker would have been really screwed if they were on this plane.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.43.59 PM There’s no pilots to be found and there’s no answer. Passengers Were Forced to Sit On A Spirit Airlines Plane For 7 Hours On The Runway

Photo Credit: TikTok

I can’t even imagine how much this would suck. Nor do I want to.

