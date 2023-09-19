September 19, 2023 at 2:33 am

‘They slipped in an additional charge.’ Womans Points Out That Unnecessary Service Charges Are Hurting Wait Staff’s Tips

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@pastperfectwithyaya

The tipping battles continue…

A woman named YaYa posted a video on TikTok where she responded to a waitress who complained in another video about how the tips she’s received this year have gone down from last year.

Source: TikTok/@pastperfectwithyaya

YaYa talked about the various charges that appear on restaurant bills and she said, “That’s 24.5% in taxes. Keep in mind, haven’t even gotten to your tip yet. $10- $20 dollars I would say in parking. Haven’t even gotten to your tip yet.”

She then talked about another receipt and added, “An 18% service charge has been added to the subtotal. This is not a tip. It is a charge managed by the restaurant to ensure a more equitable pay to staff. Haven’t even gotten to your tip yet.”

Source: TikTok/@pastperfectwithyaya

YaYa told viewers that the tip percentages are based on the price of checks after they’ve had additional service charges added to them.

She explained, “Tip percentages are based on the check price after taxes. Meaning, they slipped in an additional charge because they didn’t base this number on how much I actually spent $82.00. They based it on $86.62. So I got an additional surcharge on the tax. Keep in mind, haven’t even gotten to the tip yet.”

YaYa also talked to viewers about “Tipping Fatigue” and explained that people are tired of being prompted to leave tips on all kinds of services that never used to before.

Source: TikTok/@pastperfectwithyaya

Take a look at what she had to say.

@pastperfectwithyaya

#stitch with @gucsii #greenscreen #tipfatigue #tippingculture #tip

♬ original sound – YaYa

Now let’s see how people reacted.

This TikTokker said people who act like this shouldn’t go out to eat.

Source: TikTok/@pastperfectwithyaya

Another individual said they’re afraid to NOT tip.

Source: TikTok/@pastperfectwithyaya

And this TikTokker said they got asked to tip for…what again…?

Source: TikTok/@pastperfectwithyaya

Things are so darn expensive these days, and tipping just makes it worse.

I can definitely relate.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter