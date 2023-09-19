‘They slipped in an additional charge.’ Womans Points Out That Unnecessary Service Charges Are Hurting Wait Staff’s Tips
by Matthew Gilligan
The tipping battles continue…
A woman named YaYa posted a video on TikTok where she responded to a waitress who complained in another video about how the tips she’s received this year have gone down from last year.
YaYa talked about the various charges that appear on restaurant bills and she said, “That’s 24.5% in taxes. Keep in mind, haven’t even gotten to your tip yet. $10- $20 dollars I would say in parking. Haven’t even gotten to your tip yet.”
She then talked about another receipt and added, “An 18% service charge has been added to the subtotal. This is not a tip. It is a charge managed by the restaurant to ensure a more equitable pay to staff. Haven’t even gotten to your tip yet.”
YaYa told viewers that the tip percentages are based on the price of checks after they’ve had additional service charges added to them.
She explained, “Tip percentages are based on the check price after taxes. Meaning, they slipped in an additional charge because they didn’t base this number on how much I actually spent $82.00. They based it on $86.62. So I got an additional surcharge on the tax. Keep in mind, haven’t even gotten to the tip yet.”
YaYa also talked to viewers about “Tipping Fatigue” and explained that people are tired of being prompted to leave tips on all kinds of services that never used to before.
Take a look at what she had to say.
