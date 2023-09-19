‘They’re going to call you back at month end when their numbers are down.’ A Former Car Saleswoman Shared Key Tips About How To Get The Most At Car Dealerships
Trying to buy a car can be a real crapshoot.
Sometimes you get lucky and find some helpful salespeople and then other times, they try to screw you over and sell you an overpriced lemon.
A former car salesperson named Roxy posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers the straight dope about what they need to do before they sign the paperwork on a new car so they can not be screwed over by shady dealers.
Roxy laid out five points people need to be aware of.
1. Even if you have a trade-in vehicle, don’t let them know about it.
2. Look up the price of your car on Autotrader. Roxy said this is the price you should pay and the price you should get for your trade-in.
3. Roxy said you should always lower the first offer by $5,000 and get it as close as you can to the price you saw on Autotrader.
If they won’t budge on the price, tell them you’re going to another dealer.
4. Never, ever buy an extra warranty.
5. Roxy advised to wait until you sign the paperwork to talk about your trade-in. She said once you’ve signed the papers, dealers can’t “bury any extra money that they’re not making off your vehicle into the vehicle you just purchased.”
She said that if they refuse to take your trade-in at the cheapest Autotrader value, you should just walk away.
Roxy said, “They’re going to call you back at month end when their numbers are down.”
Good to know!
Check out what she had to say.
I’m gonna try this stuff next time!