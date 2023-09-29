‘This is absolutely disgusting.’ A Woman Posted a Video About How Dirty Ice Makers Really Are
by Matthew Gilligan
If you have an ice maker in the refrigerator in your home or business, you’ll want to pay attention to the following TikTok videos posted by a woman named Kat.
Because how many of us really think about cleaning our ice makers on a regular basis?
Yeah, not too many…
In Kat’s first video, she shows viewers the inside of her ice maker and she said she decided to clean it out because the “ice was tasting a little weird.”
Kat said she cleans the ice maker on a regular basis and she uses bleach and Dawn PowerWash to get the job done.
But that wasn’t the end of the story…
Take a look at the first video she posted.
@katallen8
Pt. 1 🤢🤮 #icemaker #cleantok #gross #ice #part1 #fyp #voiceeffects #cleaning #discusting #nasty #icemakersatisfaction
In Kat’s second video, she told viewers that she didn’t realize that the cap to the filter in the ice maker could be removed…and she was pretty surprised by how dirty it was.
She said, “How have I not died?”
And, by the look of how much mold, dirt, and grime was down there, we’re curious about that, too.
Take a look at the second video.
@katallen8
This is absolutely disgusting. #icemaker #cleantok #gross #ice #pt2 #part2 #nasty #fyp #icemakersatisfaction #icemakercleaning
Let’s see what people had to say about this.
One person offered a pro cleaning tip.
Another individual shared how to make the machine go into cleaning mode.
And this TikTokker definitely learned a valuable lesson today.
Yeah, this is truly gross.