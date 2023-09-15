This Is How to Block YouTube Ads on Your Android TV
by Matthew Gilligan
Pop-up ads are annoying enough on our phones and our computers, so you can only imagine how INFURIATING ads are on your TV.
And if you’re the kind of person who enjoys watching YouTube videos on your TV, you’re definitely going to want to pay close attention to what I’m about to tell you…
Are you ready?
Okay, let’s get into it!
YouTube is going all in on spamming your Android TV with non-skippable ads but there are two ways to get around this annoying problem.
The first way is to pay for YouTube Premium…and I have a feeling a lot of you aren’t going to do that…so the second option might be your best bet.
You’ll have to choose an app that will block YouTube ads on your TV and the one that people are getting behind is called SmartTubeNext.
The app lets you block YouTube ads on devices that run Android TV and it will work on TVs that have built-in Chromecast, Xiaomi’s Mi Box streaming device, Nvidia Shield, Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks, and a bunch of other Android TV streaming boxes.
All you have to do is install the SmartTubeNext app once and it will automatically update itself as needed.
And then you can watch YouTube on your TV without pop-up ads until the cows come home!
Does that sound great, or what?
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · ad blockers, ads, android, android tv, single topic, smart tv, television, top, tv, viral, youtube