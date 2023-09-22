‘This is a mess.’ A Woman Paid $400+ For A Wall Repair From Angie’s List And It Didn’t Go Well
by Matthew Gilligan
Note to self: be EXTREMELY careful if I ever decide to book someone to fix something through Angi (formerly Angie’s List).
Because this story is a wild ride!
A woman shared a video on TikTok that showed her frustrating encounter with a contractor she booked through Angi to fix some drywall in her house that had been punched through.
The video is 5-minutes long and the woman gets increasingly frustrated as time passes due to the man’s incompetence and argumentative nature…and, to top it off, the wall looks worse than it did before.
The woman said she already paid $409 through Angi for the man to fix her drywall and she wouldn’t give him an extra $100.
She said,
“This isn’t correct. This is a mess.”
The man ended up being at her house for 8 hours and really didn’t accomplish anything as far as repairs for the fist holes.
The woman and the worker went back and forth and argued about the job which was clearly botched.
The man demanded that she give him his business card back before he left.
She said, “I wish it worked out” and added, “There’s still a hole in the kitchen.”
She ended the video by saying she was scared of the worker but also felt bad for him.”
Check out her video.
@triipinter
Honestly this was the most horrible experience with Angies List, i try to look out for locals but man yall r horrible, ppl take no pride in their work anymore and this angie list clearly does no backround check on who they sending to ppls house. This man had no idea what he was doing n was here for 8hrs for 3 fist holes. I paid 400 for him to cause more damage to my house. Horrible!
She posted a follow-up video and explained in further detail how this whole mess got started and gave more details about her experience with the contractor she got from Angi.
This was so bad that it almost seemed like a prank…check out what she had to say.
@triipinter
Spakle update lol here ya go ! #fyp
Here’s how people reacted.
This person said this wasn’t her fault.
Another viewer said this should actually be an easy fix.
And one individual said she should report the worker to Angie’s List.
That is some really shoddy work.
Be careful out there, fam!