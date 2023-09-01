September 1, 2023 at 2:37 pm

‘Walking around with my entire life story.’ Woman Gets Car Broken Into And They Stole Her Diary

by Laura Lynott

Photo shows broken car window with glass on driver's seat

For anyone who still writes a diary, those things contain our deepest, most personal thoughts, right?

Well, for one woman – she’s not only paying for damage to her car – but also for the loss of her diary!

The woman parked her car and had to deal with the fallout of much more than broken glass and an insurance claim.

But some people had a MUCH more sinister view of the diary crook’s intentions.

Calling all amateur detectives!  This one’s for YOU!

The driver told her TikTok followers how someone had broken into her car and took her journal.

She believed there was now “a homeless person walking around with my entire life story.”

Photos shared online showed the thief had not only smashed her car window in but looted her vehicle.

Splinters of glass riddled the driver side and personal belongings were strewn on the floor.

Car 2 Walking around with my entire life story. Woman Gets Car Broken Into And They Stole Her Diary

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

Yet, the thief had NOT taken the car!!!!

Amateur detective posters had a field day on what they REALLY think happened.

Watch the full video here:

@jadascarnival

everyday is something new 🙌🏻

♬ original sound – данилкапро228

Read the amateur detectives’ input here:

Screenshot 2023 08 31 at 11.41.04 PM Walking around with my entire life story. Woman Gets Car Broken Into And They Stole Her Diary

Photo Credit: TikTok

Some posters seemed to think the woman could actually have a stalker, while others felt it could even be someone seeking revenge.

But others felt hey, the thief was just nosey and they could even be set to monetize the stolen journal!

Car comment 3 Walking around with my entire life story. Woman Gets Car Broken Into And They Stole Her Diary

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, I would be PISSED if this happened to me.

But hey, enjoy the stories!

