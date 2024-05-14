Employee Is Deeply Uncomfortable Around Women, But A Coworker Doesn’t Like His Request For Her To Leave Him Alone
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for asking a female co-worker if they could possibly leave me alone?
“I am not exactly comfortable around women, and I do what I can to minimize my interactions with females as much as I can.
Has nothing to with capabilities or anything I just get extremely uncomfortable.
We have a new hire that has been trying to get to know people around the office better, and I happen to just excuse myself when she comes around.
Thankfully I work in the field a lot so I am often alone.
So it does not happen often, but when I do come to the office she keeps trying to befriend or talk to me.
I am civil and polite I say hello, and can handle idle chit-chat, even if it is visibility uncomfortable for me.
She brought this up with my friend in the office and he explained the situation, and since then it seems she has made it her mission to have me open up.
On Friday I asked if she could leave me alone please, that I have no intention to become her friend or open up.
She lashed out and called me a misogynistic *******.
I thought it over the weekend and it has been racking my brain. Am I really the ******* for not wanting to put myself in uncomfortable situations if I can avoid it.
If I have to take her out in the field or help explain my drafts I will push through, since it is work related.
I still get uncomfortable but it is what it is.
Those are situations I cannot avoid, but general interactions I do not think it is wrong of me to limit those when possible.
On the other hand, I also understand this is a me problem, I go to therapy but that only does so much.
This is something rooted in trauma and I am not comfortable writing about it. She should not be punished for my own issues.
AITA?”
