‘We could charge $12 and people would pay it.’ A Bartender Said She Charges Customers $8 For Pizza At Her Bar, But It’s Actually Just A Cheap Frozen Brand
by Matthew Gilligan
In my years of going to bars with my pals, I’ve noticed one thing that really caught my eye: people are willing to pay pretty much any price for food at a bar after they’ve had a few drinks.
A bartender named Michelle seems to have noticed this too, because she shared a video on TikTok where she talked about how she charges $8 for a frozen Jack’s pizza at her bar and she responded to a commenter who thought the price was crazy.
Michelle said that she thought the price was crazy CHEAP and she explained how everything is marked up significantly at bars.
She said that booze is usually marked up 400-500% and that restaurants usually charge a 300% markup on food for customers.
Michelle said a 300% markup could definitely be charged for a Jack’s pizza at her bar because, again, people who are intoxicated will usually buy just about anything and not think twice.
She said, “So really we could charge $12 for these pizzas and people would pay it; people do not care. The owners they don’t wanna raise the price though because they are not trying to make money off of these, they’re only making $4 every pizza.”
She continued, “They just wanted to have some kind of option for people to be able to eat something and we don’t have a kitchen. If you think $8 is too much you don’t have to order it.”
Makes sense to me!
Take a look at her video.
@michellebellexo
Replying to @Jordan Corona what’s actually crazy is the number of people in the comments thinking $8 is way too expensive for a frozen pizza, but they have no problem paying $8 for a single Tito’s and soda 😂 #bartender #divebar #frozenpizza #cheap #businessowner #barowner
And here’s what people had to say about it.
One individual spoke THE TRUTH.
Another person admitted their shame.
And this viewer thinks this price is just fine.
Hey, when you’ve had a couple drinks, anything can taste good.
Am I right?