‘We just happen to casually look under here.’ A Woman Found Out A Man Was Living Underneath Her Airbnb Rental
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess you never really know what to expect when you rent an Airbnb…and that’s not always a good thing!
A TikTok user posted a video and showed viewers that she discovered a person living underneath the home she rented from Airbnb.
She said everything was nice about the residence…except for one small problem…
She said, “So you walk up here, and y’all see these lil holes, right. Boom, so me and my brother, right, we just happen to casually look under here, and there’s somebody staying under the ******* BnB.”
The video shows that someone is indeed living underneath the house and viewers can see a mattress, food, and other items on the ground in the basement.
She then said, “What the ****? Airbnb, y’all gotta get your **** together, bro.”
Let’s take a look at her video.
@7eevveen
@airbnb yall gotta get yall stuff together cause ain’t no way only in ATLANTA #fyp #viral #airbnb #blowthisup #atlanta #trending
She posted another video to answer a question from a viewer who asked whether they stayed in the house or left.
She said, “I ain’t even gone lie, broski, hell yeah. But if you knew how much we paid, ****, you would stay too. A homeless man don’t bother me.”
And here’s how people responded.
This is creepy no matter any way you look at it.
And that comment about the guy minding his own business? Wild.
No. No. No.