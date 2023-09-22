‘I don’t know what I heard that mimicked him.’ A Couple On A Camping Trip Got Seriously Spooked By “Mimic” Sounds In The Wilderness
If you’ve never camped in the woods and you’ve always been kind of wary of taking on such an adventure, this story probably won’t do anything to change your mind.
In fact, it might ensure that you never go into the woods ever again.
A woman named Jen shared a video on TikTok and told viewers about what happened when she went camping in the Appalachian woods with her husband.
She said it all started when they heard noises and movements when they were camping.
She said she was going to the bathroom in the woods while her husband was cooking and that she started to hear mimicking noises.
She said she first heard “meow meow” sounds and that’s an inside joke that her husband and her say to each other sometimes, so she thought it might have been her husband playing a joke on her.
She said, “So it’s his voice saying our thing, but it’s like a really monotone voice. But it was so loud. It was directly behind me. In order for me to hear [my husband], if he’s over there [by the campsite], he would have to yell.”
She told her husband that the situation creeped her out and so they decided to get their gear together and leave.
As they were loading their car, Jen said that it appeared they were being circled by some kind of creatures on three sides of the woods. She said things escalated and that she felt something run behind her and stop short before it reached her…but nothing was there.
Then it was time to go!
Let’s take a look at the video.
This is so creepy.
I would have hightailed it out of there too!