‘Weekend trip that turned into survival mode in 24 hours.’ A Woman Shared A Video Showing Her Escape From Wildfires In Greece
by Matthew Gilligan
Devastating wildfires swept through Greece in the summer of 2023, causing people to flee various areas, including the island of Rhodes.
A woman named Fiona Michelle documented her harrowing experience while she was on vacation in Rhodes and she called it a “weekend trip that turned into survival mode in 24 hours.”
Fiona’s video started out like a typical vacation video but things quickly spiraled out of control and became dangerous.
When she first noticed smoke, Fiona said she asked the hotel staff, “and they said they hadn’t heard anything except that there was a fire two villas down, and they were getting evacuated, but we were fine.”
Fiona said the smoke grew, they began to see helicopters in the sky, and people started heading to the beach with their luggage to get out of harm’s way.
She said that the fire spread while she was on the beach and that firefighters showed up and told tourists that boats would be coming to help them out.
Local residents used their boats to help get people away from the growing fires.
Once they were back on land, Fiona and other tourists were taken to hotels that had spaces and people ended up sleeping in event spaces and lobbies until their flights left.
Scary stuff!
Take a look at her video.
@fionamichelle__Life comes at you fast♬ Kumama papa – drill remix – odyssybeatz
Here’s what people had to say.
One viewer was moved by this video and the situation in Greece.
Another individual had a trip to Greece canceled because of this.
And this TikTokker pointed out that a lot of people who live in Greece have been greatly affected by this.
Wow… that was wild. Glad she got out.