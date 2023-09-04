What Common Thing Seems Like Everyone Has Done It But You? Here’s What People Had to Say.
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m wracking my brain trying to think of something that most folks have done that I haven’t and I can’t come up with anything…
I guess I’ve done most of the common stuff in life!
But these AskReddit users have missed out on some stuff.
Check out what they had to say.
Sad.
“Gone trick-or-treating as a child. It was forbidden by my church so my parents would shut out all of our lights and my brother and I would sit up in his room and watch all the other kids out walking around in their costumes.
I have my own kids now and we trick-or-treat, carve pumpkins, give out candy… the whole nine yards.”
No boozin’.
“Gotten d**nk.
Didn’t discover my gluten allergy until after college. I have visual migraines (kind of like hallucinations during a bad trip) as part of my gluten reaction. I always thought I was a super lightweight—2 sips of beer and I’d feel awful and thought I was super d**nk.
Since then, I honestly just associate the taste so strongly with that reaction that I can hardly smell it without feeling repulsed. Also triggers my depression for bonus points. No thank you.”
Feeling left behind.
“For my age, get married, have a baby, graduate from college, buy a house.
I have had exactly zero of the big life experiences.”
Still waiting…
“37 male, never been married, never had s**. I’ve been waiting for “the one”. Maybe she got lost, idk.
Terrified of the 40 year old virgin becoming my reality. Yet, at the same time, I did choose this, I just never in my wildest dreams thought it would take this long to (not) meet somebody.
It’s not just the s** either, I just wanted to do things right, meet my soul mate. Maybe I’m just super “unique”, lol
. Now I’m stuck wondering if I’m gonna live my life alone. That’s what scares me, living alone, not dying alone. Anyway, I’m probably gonna wish I hadn’t typed this.”
Bummer!
“Skinny dip.
And I’m over 60.
So disappointed.
Never had the opportunity.”
Nice!
“Gotten a traffic ticket.
I’m 57. Started driving at 16, no tickets. When my kids started driving, I told them I’d give them $1000 if they could beat my unticketed record…
If I get my first ticket tomorrow, they have to stay spotless until 2058 and 2060 to claim. By which time I’ll either be d**d, or $1000 will be the price of a Big Mac combo.”
Never made it.
“Walked across the stage at a graduation.
Quit High School and Joined the Navy so none there.
Have an AAS, a BAAS and a M.Ed and did not attend any of them.”
Oh, well.
“Never been high.
I’ve s**ked pot three times but all I’ve gotten is a headache.
At this point, I’m good.”
App-less.
“Used an online dating service (37m)
Got married before tinder, been divorced, and found new love.
No apps involved.”
Almost ready to do it!
“Seems everyone in our area has been to Europe at some point.
I’m 60 and about to make my first trip there. Very excited and a little nervous.
I already know I’m going to need Dramamine for the flight and I need a window seat. Both seem to help keep me from getting air sick and/or panicking.”
It’s fun!
“I’ve never mowed a lawn.
Growing up, our lawn was on an incline, so my dad always did it, and I haven’t had an opportunity since.”
Some of these I completely identify with… but you’ll never know which.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · askreddit, common things, experiences, humanity, life, red border, reddit, top